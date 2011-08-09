SPAIN Spain's wind energy sector cannot wait until November's general elections for legislation on subsidies from December 2012, the country's main wind power lobby AEE said on Tuesday.

The sector is already suffering from a drop in new wind farms due to uncertainty over the subsidies and will shrink further unless Spain's government approves support for new wind parks after end-2012, the lobby said.

"If the new rules are not out before the elections, the uncertainty will go on for at least another year and more wealth and jobs will be destroyed." the lobby said in a statement.

Spain is the world's fourth-largest generator of wind power, which serves about a sixth of its power demand, and home to two of the largest wind power generators, Iberdrola and Acciona, as well as major turbine maker Gamesa.

But the euro zone's fourth-largest economy is also struggling to slash public spending and reduce the gap between the cost of generating electricity and the prices utilities charge their customers.

Lack of consensus between Spain's government and the opposition party has delayed the completion of an energy sector road map for 2012-2020.

The government estimates that wind generation capacity will have to increase to 35 gigawatts by 2020 from 20.6 GW at the end of 2010 to meet EU targets on carbon dioxide emission cuts.

AEE estimates that Spain's wind power sector has lost 10,000 jobs, or a quarter of its workforce, in the past two years in the country with the highest level of unemployment in the euro zone.

