Shares of STR Holdings Inc plunged 18 percent to their lifetime low after the solar company warned that its third-quarter earnings could come in lower than prior outlook and withdrew its full-year forecast.

On Monday, the company said demand for solar modules has not yet recovered, echoing its peers who have been hit by government subsidy cuts in the top two markets -- Germany and Italy.

STR provides the photovoltaic module industry with solar encapsulants -- thin sheets of ethylene vinyl acetate that are inserted between solar cells to protect them and provide electrical insulation.

STR shares were down 16 percent at $7.23 in morning trade on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a low of $7.16 earlier in the session.

