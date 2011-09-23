SAO PAULO Investments in the expansion of Brazil's sugar and ethanol industry have resumed and could pick up in 2012 as some groups dust off projects that had been shelved in the wake of the 2008 credit crisis and as inquiries into abandoned projects rise.

A few deep-pocket groups have recently announced expansion plans for mills and, although projects are just a shadow of those seen prior to the crisis, they should put an end to a long hiatus in this kind of investment.

"There is evidence that the scenario has changed," said Jose Luiz Oliverio, senior technology and development vice-president at Dedini, the leading supplier of biofuel equipment.

"I would not say the water is boiling yet but it definitely started bubbling," Oliverio said. His company has been approached by potential clients asking for update of price quotations of projects that were abandoned three years ago.

A rise in output is seen as crucial for Brazil, the world's largest sugar exporter and the No.2 ethanol producer, to keep pace with firm growth in demand.

The country will harvest a much smaller cane crop than last season and than originally expected, due mainly to unfavorable weather conditions and poor investment in cane fields. And the deficit in cane only gets bigger going forward.

Sugar cane industry association Unica estimates that there could be an annual cane shortage of over 400 million tonnes by 2020/21 if investments don't resume soon. This compares to current production levels of 590 million tonnes.

Factors such as rising production costs, price controls in the local fuels market and a lack of incentives to invest are still limiting broader expansion plans, market players said. Investors also fear government restrictions to foreigners to own land.

Multinational companies including Royal Dutch Shell, Noble Group and Glencore have poured billions of dollars into the sector over the past years but investments were focused on acquiring existing mills, some of them which had been left distressed by the 2008 crisis.

But recently announced investments that should take place over the next few years could change that trend.

"I think expansion plans are resurfacing -- not much in greenfields, but more in the expansion of existing units," said the president of Datagro consultants, Plinio Nastari.

Unica's technical director, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, said most of the investments announced refer to the expansion of existing units and are the resumption of projects announced three years ago. "There aren't new announcements actually," he said.

NEW MODEL

The projects highlight the trend toward huge mills with annual crushing capacity of up to 8 million tonnes of cane, located in areas where cane production can be expanded without much competition with other companies.

They also indicate the dominance of big, robust international corporations in a sector that, not long ago, was led by local families.

"If you look at the sector's top ten groups you'll see companies with a high financial capacity to leverage, ready to start a new cycle of investments as long as they see good (market) conditions ahead," said the director of a highly active bank in the sector.

Beyond building new capacity, boosting cane yields through the replanting of fields is seen as the cheapest and easiest way to raise output in the short term, followed by the improvement of existing mills and the ramp up of over 100 greenfields that were built between 2005 and 2009.

"I don't see more than five new plants coming on line every year through 2015 -- nothing comparable to the 30 mills that started operating in 2008," the bank director said, adding that cane output in the current season is about 130 million tonnes below industrial capacity.

(Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)