SAO PAULO Brazilian joint venture BENRI plans to rate sugar and ethanol mills on efficiency, a new service for the sector that is expected to improve performance of mills and the terms of credit they receive from banks.

BENRI, short for Biomass Energy Research Institute, was conceived two years ago by sugar and ethanol analysts Datagro and technical consultants Fermentec.

"We will not offer a financial rating to our clients, though that may eventually happen. We will assign a rating to mills based on a technical standard and we expect this to have an impact on efficiency and terms of credit for our clients," Plinio Nastari, president of Datagro, said late Tuesday.

The company plans to begin reviewing mills in 2012 on the basis of their agricultural and industrial efficiency on a scale ranging from AAA to D. With the ratings report, milling companies should be able to identify sources of revenue loss and poor management in their business, Nastari said.

"We consulted for a mill in Minas Gerais state in the 1980s that was getting 40 tonnes of cane per hectare, which was bad even then," said Henrique Amorim, head of Fermentec which has clients including liquor producers Bacardi and Jose Cuervo.

Fermentec consultants advised the mill in question to introduce basic technologies in use in the sector today -- stillage and the application of vinhaca as fertilizer. Its yields shot up to 95 tonnes a hectare, Amorim said.

Rating of clients will be confidential but mills will be at liberty to present the ratings certificates as an independent assessment of their industrial and agricultural operations in negotiations with financiers or potential buyers or partners.

"The ratings will help banks establish criteria for terms of credit and pricing of assets," said Alexandre Figliolino, mergers and acquisitions director at ItauBBA.

BENRI plans to expand services to the ethanol and sugar sector outside of Brazil, the world's largest cane producer.

"Right now, comparing ethanol or sugar production from India or the United States with Brazil is not transparent. There is no benchmark. We plan to provide that to the market in the future," Datagro Director Guilherme Nastari said.

