Chinese solar company Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd on Monday named John Lefebvre as president of its U.S. and Canada business.

Lefebvre had been vice president of sales and business development at solar installer SolarCity for the last four years.

"John brings the ideal mix of industry experience and proven business development capabilities to lead Suntech American through the next phase of our industry's growth," Suntech Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Beebe said in a statement.

As president of Suntech America, Lefebvre replaces Steven Chan, who left the company in July.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Gunna Dickson)