ZURICH Swiss group Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, is eyeing further sales growth for the full-year after third-quarter sales jumped 21 percent, beating expectations thanks to strong demand in Latin America.

The maker of products to kill weeds and bugs as well as genetically modified seeds said quarterly sales had risen to $2.7 billion, compared with a forecast for $2.48 billion in a Reuters poll.

Syngenta, which has been able to raise crop protection prices 3 percent, said on Friday it had seen a good start to the Latin American season, with soybean growers in Brazil and Argentina increasing their investment.

"For the full year we expect substantial top line growth, higher profitability at constant exchange rates and a significant increase in free cash flow," chief executive Mike Mack said.

Spiralling wheat, corn and soybean costs have been encouraging farmers to buy more products from Syngenta, and rivals such as DuPont and Monsanto, as they seek to boost yields and offset inflation.

Earlier this month, Monsanto posted forecast-beating sales thanks to global growth in both corn and cotton sales.

(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Dan Lalor)