TOKYO Japan's Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) said on Monday it has obtained $1.184 billion in project financing for a gas combined cycle thermal power plant in Thailand and that it will start work on the 1,600 megawatts scheme by the end of this year.

J-Power, which has developed overseas power generating projects in Thailand and five other countries, aims to start commercial power generation in 2014 at the project, in the Nong Saeng district of Saraburi Province.

A local subsidiary of J-Power has reached a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, the company said in a statement.

