MOSCOW A Siberian court has rejected a $2.8 billion lawsuit filed by minority shareholders in Russia's No.3 oil firm TNK-BP against board members nominated by the firm's British shareholder BP, a BP lawyer said on Friday.

The minorities' suit was heard amid a bitter legal dispute between the British oil major and its local partners in TNK-BP, a 50-50 joint venture, over BP's failed attempt to form a strategic alliance with state-controlled Rosneft.

"The claim was initially absurd and legally groundless," BP lawyer Konstantin Lukoyanov said in a statement.

The judge hearing the case had earlier ruled that the plaintiffs owned less than 1 percent of TNK-BP's shares -- the necessary threshold according to the Russian law.

The main plaintiff, Andrey Prokhorov, was seeking damages from two BP nominees on the board of TNK-BP Holding, claiming the company suffered damages by being excluded from the BP-Rosneft deal struck last January.

The judge was also expected to rule on a related claim seeking $13 billion in damages from two BP entities. Lukoyanov said in the statement that, in his opinion, this claim "must also be rejected."

BP and Rosneft had agreed to team up to explore for oil in Russia's Arctic offshore and swap shares, but AAR launched a successful legal action to block the deal, saying it violated an exclusivity clause in TNK-BP's shareholder agreement.

Arbitration over the case continues, and is seeking to establish whether BP may be liable for what could be billions of dollars in damages.

