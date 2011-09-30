View of French oil giant Total headquarters in the financial district of la Defense near Paris March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France plans to cancel shale gas exploration permits granted to oil major Total SA in the South of France after it banned shale gas drilling due to environmental concerns earlier this year, Le Figaro reported on Friday.

Total said on September 12 it wanted to prospect for shale gas in France's southeast region, but stressed it would not use the banned hydraulic fracturing drilling technique.

France would ban permits granted to Total and to Schuepbach of the United States to comply with a bill approved by the lower house of parliament in May [ID:nLDE74A2AR] and to treat both companies equally, Le Figaro said, citing an industry source.

The technique of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, involves injecting water, sand and chemicals into shale rock formations at high pressure to force out oil and natural gas.

Opposition in France has centered over potential pollution from the large amounts of water and some detergent used in the process.

Total has shale gas exploration permits in Poland, Denmark and Argentina as part of a strategy to boost unconventional oil and gas production to offset dwindling reserves.

