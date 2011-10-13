Japan's Mitsubishi Corp will construct two large gas turbine power plants in California to augment electric supply from solar, wind and other renewable energy sources, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The company expects total construction cost to be about 90 billion yen ($1.17 billion), the daily said.

The combined output capacity of the two plants will be 1 million kilowatts, which is roughly equivalent to a single nuclear reactor, the Nikkei reported.

One of the plants, a 200,000 KW facility, will be built solely by Mistubishi at a cost of about 20 billion yen and is expected to be operational in July 2012, the daily said.

The other, a 800,000 KW facility, will be constructed jointly by Mitsubishi, General Electric Co and an American developer, the paper reported.

Mitsubishi will hold a 50 percent stake in this plant, which is expected to go onstream in August 2013, the Nikkei said.

Both plants are to supply power to a major California utility for 10 years, the daily said.

($1 = 76.825 Japanese Yen)

