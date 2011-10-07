WASHINGTON The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday it has proposed routine changes to a smog pollution rule that could result in slightly more emissions from power plants but would preserve the measure's health benefits to the public.

The plan would tweak the so-called Cross State Air Pollution Rule, which aims to protect states downwind from states with heavily polluting power plants. It would result in the government issuing about 1 to 2 percent more credits allowing industry to pollute in 10 states, which could result in 1.3 percent more of the emissions, an EPA source said.

The EPA last month dropped a strong rule on ozone pollution after pressure from Republicans and industry said it would kill jobs and cost industry billions of dollars.

Thursday's change was a routine tweak of the rules and was based on new information about current pollution levels from industry and local and state governments, the EPA said.

The health benefits of the rule would not be changed, it added. "Today's proposal will maintain the significant health benefits of the rule -- saving up to 34,000 lives a year," it said.

Texas and several other states have sued the EPA over the rule saying it would harm power transmission reliability.

On Thursday the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said it would have to review the changes further before commenting.

But a Texas Republican said the rule changes did not go far enough and could result in power plants shutting down and less reliable energy. "EPA needs to step back, reboot, and start over," said Representative Ralph Hall.

Thursday's proposal will go through a public comment period before the EPA issues a final standard.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Andrea Evans)