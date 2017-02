WASHINGTON The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it finalized a partial guarantee for a $1.4 billion loan to support a 752-megawatt solar panel project owned by Prologis and backed by NRG Energy Inc.

The project will be the largest rooftop solar project in the United States, Energy Secretary Steven Chu said in a release.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Gregorio)