WASHINGTON A congressional committee chairman on Wednesday sought documents from the Obama administration on its decision to conditionally approve a loan for the North American unit of a Russian steelmaker to help upgrade a Michigan plant to supply the auto industry.

The request by House Oversight Committee Chairman Darrell Issa to Energy Secretary Steven Chu regarding Severstal North America expands the Republican-led panel's investigation of agency-run alternative energy financing.

Issa, in an October 20 letter to Chu on the Severstal matter, wonders why the wholly owned subsidiary of Russia's OAO Severstal even merits a low-interest taxpayer loan of up to $730 million considering the standing of its parent as a global company.

Severstal North America has struggled since entering the regional steel market in 2008. Three of its U.S. mills were sold in March.

Severstal North America received conditional loan approval in July to help it upgrade its factory in Dearborn, Michigan. The company said it has not received any financing yet.

Issa said the "committee is also concerned" about whether the loan is consistent with the aim of the Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing program designed to help auto manufacturers and parts companies retool factories for meeting government mandates for more fuel efficient cars and trucks.

The Energy Department officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Severstal North America said in a statement that it met all requirements of the ATVM program during nearly two years of due diligence.

It also noted that the steel technology being put in place with the project is "absolutely critical" for manufacturers to meet U.S. government fuel efficiency targets.

The Obama administration wants to double average fuel efficiency of the U.S. fleet to 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. Auto companies are responding with a number of approaches from improved gasoline engine and battery technology to using lighter weight materials.

Ford Motor Co, which has been profitable for 10 straight quarters, is currently using proceeds from a $5.9 billion ATVM loan to upgrade factories in five states.

Nissan was approved for a $1.6 billion loan to launch a battery manufacturing facility and retool U.S. assembly operations for production of its all-electric Leaf and future models.

Chrysler, bailed out by taxpayers in 2009 and now run by Italy's Fiat, is awaiting word on its loan application for about $3 billion to upgrade U.S. plants.

(Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Gary Hill)