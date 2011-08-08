A Vestas wind turbine part sits on a truck during the ground-breaking ceremony for a new Vestas blade plant in Brighton, Colorado March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

COPENHAGEN Danish wind turbine maker Vestas is to establish its first assembly plant in Brazil and expects it to be operational in the fourth quarter.

"The investment is included in Vestas's CAPEX program for 2011," Vestas Wind Systems A/S said on Monday.

The assembly plant and a new service operations cluster will be situated in a new 10,000 square meter facility, including building and land, in Fortaleza, Ceara.

The plant will be dedicated to assembly of nacelles, the hub which sits atop a wind turbine tower and encases the gear box, drive train and other components at the center of the rotor.

"When fully operational, the facility will have an annual production capacity of approximately 400 nacelles of the V90 and V100 turbine type representing an initially estimated annual capacity of 800 (megawatts)," Vestas said.

By the end of 2010, Vestas, which has been operating in Brazil for a decade, had delivered to the Brazilian market turbines with a total capacity of 204 MW, it said.

This year Vestas has announced orders for 380 MW of new capacity in Brazil taking the current total capacity of announced firm and unconditional orders in Brazil to more than 600 MW, the company said.

(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dan Lalor)