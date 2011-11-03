Volex PLC, a maker of electric and telecom cables, expects to record its highest revenue and gross profit in the current financial year, driven by a rising demand for halogen-free products.

As more companies across the world move to environment-friendly technologies, Volex expects halogen-free cables to bring home 12-15 percent of its revenue for the year ending March 2012, up from 6-7 percent in the previous year.

Halogen-free power cords' environment-friendly credentials -- they are free of elements derived from fluorine, chlorine, bromine, iodine and astatine -- ensure they earn higher margins.

"We are continuing to drive halogen-free products and expanding our portfolio," Chief Executive Ray Walsh told Reuters. The company was trying to sell its environment-friendly cables in more countries, Walsh said.

Volex enjoys a one-year lead on the know-how of halogen-free cables and connectors over its American rivals like Molex Inc and Amphenol Corp, said Peel Hunt analyst Thomas Rands who has a strong buy rating on the stock.

This helped Volex win more business from Apple Inc, one of its biggest customers, which plans to raise the share of such cables in its products to 80 percent in the next two years.

This growth would be complemented by higher-margin products supplied to the healthcare sector, said the UK-based company that ended financial year 2011 with revenue of $503.83 million.

"We would like to see our industrial and medical segments grow more and faster as they deliver strong margins," Walsh said in an interview.

Volex counts Philips, Sony Corp, Canon and Samsung Electronics among its customers and supplies interconnect cable assemblies for ultrasound scanners, heart monitors and diabetes screening or monitoring.

It expects to end the financial year with gross margins of 20 percent, up from 19.2 percent posted in the first half.

The company's first-half margins were impacted by higher copper prices, as the metal rose to a record $10,190 a tonne on February 15. It was trading at $7,800 a tonne on Thursday.

"If Europe goes through a difficult time and North America enters a recession, commodity prices will go down," Walsh said.

According to a Thomson Reuters poll, average copper prices for 2012 ranged $7,500-$10,125 per tonne.

Volex shares have shed almost a fifth of their value since the company reported higher full-year results in June. The company, which was established over a 100 years ago, has a market capitalization of $282.49 million.

(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)