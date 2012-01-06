(Follows alerts)

Jan 6 Railroad equipment supplier Greenbrier Cos Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped mainly by increased rail traffic due to higher demand from the U.S. energy market.

The company expects 2012 earnings and revenue to be significantly higher than 2011.

Greenbrier's first-quarter net income was $14.5 million, or 48 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $2.3 million, or 11 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue doubled to $398.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 36 cents a share on revenue of $404.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company closed at $23.89 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.