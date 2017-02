June 28 U.S. railcar maker Greenbrier Cos Inc posted a quarterly profit as a jump in railcar deliveries boosted revenue at its manufacturing segment.

The company reported earnings of $19.1 million, or 61 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $3.3 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $507.8 million. Manufacturing segment revenue more than doubled to $364.9 million. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)