BRIEF-Net Element enters into amendment to master exchange agreement
* Net Element Inc - on March 3, 2017, net element, entered into an amendment to master exchange agreement dated as of May 2, 2016
March 26 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday revised its outlook on Greensburg Salem School District, Pennsylvania, to negative from stable.
S&P said the outlook revision "reflects our assessment of the district's declining financial position stemming from four consecutive deficits for the past four fiscal years and a projected deficit for the current fiscal year."
The credit ratings agency also affirmed the district's A-plus school issuer credit rating.
* OGE Energy Corp - co, subsidiary each entered into new unsecured five-year revolving credit facilities - sec filing
* Files for short form base shelf prospectus of up to $10 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: