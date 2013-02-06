LONDON Feb 6 Greencoat UK Wind, an infrastructure fund managed by Greencoat Capital, said it plans to raise a minimum of 205 million pounds ($321 million) through an initial public offering that will see it list on the London Stock Exchange.

The firm, which has an option to increase the size of the issue by up to 55 million pounds, also said on Wednesday it had signed agreements to acquire a seed portfolio of operational UK wind farms from utilities SSE and RWE.

SSE will sell four wind farms with a total generation capacity of 79.5 MW to Greencoat for 140 million pounds and invest up to 43 million pounds in Greencoat shares.