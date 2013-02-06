LONDON Feb 6 Greencoat UK Wind, an
infrastructure fund managed by Greencoat Capital, said it plans
to raise a minimum of 205 million pounds ($321 million) through
an initial public offering that will see it list on the London
Stock Exchange.
The firm, which has an option to increase the size of the
issue by up to 55 million pounds, also said on Wednesday it had
signed agreements to acquire a seed portfolio of operational UK
wind farms from utilities SSE and RWE.
SSE will sell four wind farms with a total generation
capacity of 79.5 MW to Greencoat for 140 million pounds and
invest up to 43 million pounds in Greencoat shares.