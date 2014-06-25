(Corrects to add Velocita in headline)
June 25 Acquisition of Kildrummy and Maerdy wind
farms
* Entered into an agreement to acquire kildrummy wind farm
from baywa r.e. Renewable energy gmbh ("baywa r.e.") for a total
consideration of £43.3 million
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire maerdy wind farm
from velocita energy developments ltd ("velocita") for a total
consideration of £52.9 million
* Acquisitions will include prepayment of existing
indebtedness and will be funded through reinvestment of ukw's
cash resources and its acquisition debt facility provided by
RBC, rbs and santander
