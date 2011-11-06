BRIEF-Southeastern Asset Management reports 5.7 pct stake in Chesapeake Energy
* Southeastern Asset Management Inc reports a 5.7 percent passive stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing
LONDON Nov 6 The bidder for Irish food group Greencore has been revealed as U.S. private equity company Clayton Dubilier & Rice according to a report in the Sunday Times.
Greencore, one of the biggest sandwich and ready-meal suppliers to Britain, received a potential takeover approach on Tuesday, sending its shares soaring.
CD&R, which the Sunday Times said is in "detailed discussions" about a takeover of the Dublin-headquartered group, hired former Tesco chief executive, Terry Leahy, as a senior adviser in March.
Greencore and CD&R were not immediately available for comment.
Greencore agreed to buy British rival Uniq for 113 million pounds ($181 million) in July, boosting its relationship with upmarket British food retailer Marks & Spencer . ($1 = 0.624 British Pounds) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Harris Associates LP reports a 5.7 percent passive stake in Kate Spade & Co as on December 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuVCrW) Further company coverage:
* Eminence Capital LP reports 9.7 percent passive stake in Imperva Inc as on January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2keqSdM) Further company coverage: