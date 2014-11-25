UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN Nov 25 Greencore Group PLC : * Reports FY growth in adjusted EPS of 13.6pt to 15.9 p * FY revenue of 1,273.5M pounds, up 6.4 percent (reported); up 7.4 percent lfl * Group FY operating profit up 11.4 percent to 82.9M pounds * Greecore says proposed final dividend of 3.25 pence per share
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources