LONDON Nov 27 Greencore Group PLC : * Growth of 44.5% in reported revenue to £1,161.9M * Adjusted earnings of £49.2M, up 70.9% and adjusted EPS of 12.8P, up 21.9% * Net debt of £258.0M * Proposed final dividend of 2.5 pence per share, giving a total dividend of

4.25 pence per share * Remains well positioned to deliver further progress in FY 2013 and beyond