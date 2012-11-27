UPDATE 3-BAT looks to double its vaping markets
* 2016 adjusted profit from operations up 10 pct (Adds details from media briefing)
LONDON Nov 27 Greencore Group PLC : * Growth of 44.5% in reported revenue to £1,161.9M * Adjusted earnings of £49.2M, up 70.9% and adjusted EPS of 12.8P, up 21.9% * Net debt of £258.0M * Proposed final dividend of 2.5 pence per share, giving a total dividend of
4.25 pence per share * Remains well positioned to deliver further progress in FY 2013 and beyond
* 2016 adjusted profit from operations up 10 pct (Adds details from media briefing)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South Africa's Bid Corporation (Bidcorp) can tap as much as $1.2 billion for acquisitions, its finance chief said on Thursday, as the firm reported a 20.6 percent rise in half-year profit.
* Full-year earnings per share up 7 pct, in line with forecasts