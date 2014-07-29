LONDON, July 29 Greencore Group Plc

* Q3 revenue of £326.4m in the 13 weeks to 27 june 2014, up 7.5 percent lfl

* In the 39 weeks to 27 june 2014, the group recorded revenue of £946.2m, 8.5% ahead lfl

* Remain confident in our ability to deliver adjusted eps growth for the financial year in line with market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Maidment)