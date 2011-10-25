* Says unclear if offer will be forthcoming

* Shares up 22 pct on offer before slipping back (Adds trader quote, background)

DUBLIN Oct 25 Irish food group Greencore has received a potential takeover approach, it said on Tuesday, sending its shares soaring and valuing the group at around 290 million euros ($402.64 million).

Greencore, one of the biggest sandwich and ready meal suppliers to Britain, said talks were at a preliminary stage and there could be no certainty whether any offer would be forthcoming.

Greencore's stock surged by 22 percent to 77.5 cents shortly after 1400 GMT, before slipping back to 71.3. Greencore's shares slumped to a record low of 53 cents in mid-August.

The Dublin-headquartered group sealed a deal to buy British rival Uniq for 113 million pounds in July, boosting its relationship with upmarket British food retailer Marks & Spencer .

The Uniq purchase came after a failed bid for Northern Foods earlier this year, which was bought by chicken magnate Ranjit Boparan.

Traders said a private equity buyer appeared most likely as there were no obvious trade buyers such as Ireland's Kerry Group with the cash to buy Greencore.

"Boparan would have compeition issues and I doubt Kerry (KYGa.I) would go for it," said a Dublin-based trader. "My best guess is private equity."

Analysts say prepared food players are under intense pressure from a highly consolidated retail sector, putting pressure on companies to merge in a bid to cut costs.

Greencore in July described the British consumer food market as "challenging and volatile."

Traders said the stock was heavily traded ahead of Tuesday's announcement.

Greencore makes prepared meals under the Weight Watchers brand and supplies sandwiches to supermarkets, garage forecourts and airlines. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins and Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman and David Cowell)