DUBLIN Dec 5 Irish food group Greencore said talks over a possible takeover had ended due in part to turmoil in global debt and equity markets, sending its shares down over 10 percent.

Greencore, one of the biggest sandwich and ready meal suppliers to Britain, said in October it had received a potential takeover approach.

"Given the board's unanimous view on the strong underlying value of Greencore and the current dislocation in global equity and debt capital markets, both parties have agreed to end discussions," it said on Monday.

Its shares were down 11.3 percent at 63 euro cents at 0836 GMT compared with a broadly flat Irish market.

Analysts say prepared food players are being squeezed by a highly consolidated retail sector, putting pressure on them to merge in a bid to cut costs.

Greencore in July described the British consumer food market as "challenging and volatile." It is due to publish its annual financial results on Tuesday.

Greencore makes prepared meals under the Weight Watchers brand and supplies sandwiches to supermarkets, garage forecourts and airlines. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, Editing by Mark Potter)