BRIEF-Kingfisher says Bunnings' UK entry hasn't changed its plans
* CFO says has not seen any indication of changes in consumers' patterns of buying
DUBLIN Jan 28 Greencore Group PLC : * Revenue rose 7.2 percent y/y to £320.5 million for 13 weeks to December 27,
or 9 percent excluding disposal * Convenience foods division sales rose 6.9 percent y/y to £305.6 million, 9.1
percent excluding disposal * Economic conditions steadily improving in UK, yet to be seen in larger
grocery stores, small stores buoyant * Says has had a good start to the year, confident can deliver FY performance
in line with market expectations
* CFO says has not seen any indication of changes in consumers' patterns of buying
LONDON, March 22 Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo is resuming dividends following a 20 percent rise in its 2016 earnings, driven by a surge in commodity prices and lower costs, the company said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 22 Home improvement retailer Kingfisher said it was concerned that uncertainty around French and British politics could hit future demand after a solid performance in its home market helped it to beat 2016 profit forecasts.