UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN May 19 Greencore H1 group revenue £639.8m, up 3.2% (reported); up 3.9% like for like Greencore H1 group operating profit2 up 7.8% to £40.1m; adjusted EPS up 8.6% to 7.6p Greencore h1 interim dividend of 2.4 pence per share, up 9.1% versus H1 14 Greencore says good momentum into H2; confident in ability to deliver adjusted FY EPS growth in line with market expectations Greencore replaces primary group bank facility with 5-year £300m revolving credit facility extending weighted average debt maturity to 4.5 years (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.