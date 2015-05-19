DUBLIN May 19 Greencore H1 group revenue £639.8m, up 3.2% (reported); up 3.9% like for like Greencore H1 group operating profit2 up 7.8% to £40.1m; adjusted EPS up 8.6% to 7.6p Greencore h1 interim dividend of 2.4 pence per share, up 9.1% versus H1 14 Greencore says good momentum into H2; confident in ability to deliver adjusted FY EPS growth in line with market expectations Greencore replaces primary group bank facility with 5-year £300m revolving credit facility extending weighted average debt maturity to 4.5 years (Reporting by Conor Humphries)