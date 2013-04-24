SEOUL, April 24 South Korean drugmaker Green Cross Corp said on Wednesday it is considering acquiring British government-owned Plasma Resources UK (PRUK).

The British government reaffirmed in January it would sell the majority or all of its shares in PRUK, which is the Department of Health's blood plasma supplier.

German blood plasma specialist Biotest AG told Reuters in March that it is also interested in taking over PRUK.

PRUK's unit, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd, makes plasma products from blood given by donors at 32 centres in the United States operated by DCI Biologicals Inc.