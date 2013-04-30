April 30 Prepaid debit card company Green Dot Corp reported a 5 percent fall in first-quarter net income as compensation and benefit expenses rose.

Net income fell to $15.6 million, or 35 cents per share, from $16.4 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Green Dot's biggest threat is American Express Co, which teamed up with Wal-Mart -- Green Dot's largest retail distributor -- in October to introduce a prepaid debit card called Bluebird to target lower-income shoppers who may not have bank accounts.