BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital announces pricing of public offering
March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
April 30 Prepaid debit card company Green Dot Corp reported a 5 percent fall in first-quarter net income as compensation and benefit expenses rose.
Net income fell to $15.6 million, or 35 cents per share, from $16.4 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.
Green Dot's biggest threat is American Express Co, which teamed up with Wal-Mart -- Green Dot's largest retail distributor -- in October to introduce a prepaid debit card called Bluebird to target lower-income shoppers who may not have bank accounts.
March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
CHICAGO, March 6 Top U.S. chicken and egg companies ramped up procedures to protect birds from avian flu on Monday, a day after the federal government confirmed the nation's first case of the virus at a commercial operation in more than a year.
* Q4 average production of 20,447 boe/d (92% oil) representing an increase of 38% over comparable period in 2015