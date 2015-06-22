June 22 Green Dot Corp, a U.S. issuer of prepaid MasterCard and Visa cards, said it renewed an agreement which would keep it as the issuing bank for Wal-Mart Stores Inc's prepaid reloadable debit cards for five years.

The renewed term started from May 1 and Green Dot Corp and Green Dot Bank would continue as program manager and issuing bank for Walmart MoneyCard.

Green Dot separately said it authorized a share buyback program of up to $150 million.

Green Dot's shares soared nearly 27 percent in trading after the bell on Monday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)