Oct 27 Prepaid debit card company Green Dot Corp's third-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates, helped by revenue growth in its card segment, and now expects full-year operating revenue to come in at the lower end of its previous forecast.

The company now sees full-year non-GAAP total operating revenues at the lower end of its $490-$505 million outlook, CFO John Keatley said on a conference call.

Analysts were expecting revenues of $491.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company sees full-year adjusted EBITDA at the high-end of its earlier $117-$123 million forecast.

Number of active cards in July-September quarter was up 27 percent at 4.15 million. Reloadable debit cards activated was up 33 percent to 1.96 million.

"We are not just attracting more customers but also attracting more of our most profitable customers," Chief Executive Steve Streit said during the conference call.

Card revenues were up 23 percent at $50 million.

For the third quarter, the company reported a net income of $13.3 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with $9 million, or 20 cents a share, last year.

Green Dot, which went public last year, earned 39 cents a share on an adjusted basis, while analysts expected a profit of 38 cents a share.

Gross dollar volume (GDV) was $4.1 billion for the quarter, a 63 percent jump from last year.

Shares of the company, which have risen 40 percent since touching a year low in August, were trading up 1 percent after the bell. They had closed at $34.82 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng and Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)