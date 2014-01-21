LONDON Jan 21 Green Dragon Gas, a
China-based gas firm, forecast on Tuesday that production would
grow sixfold by the end of this year and said it was confident
of funding the drilling needed to reach its long-standing output
target.
China-focused Green Dragon produces and sells gas it
extracts from coal seams, a resource called coal-bed methane
(CBM). Like shale gas, it comes under the unconventional gas
umbrella and similar techniques are used in its extraction.
Green Dragon said on Tuesday its own operations were on
track to produce 18 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas by the end
of 2014, a six-fold jump from the 2.9 bcf it produced last year.
Hitting the 18 bcf target will cost over $200 million and
require drilling over 150 wells. Green Dragon says it is
considering its options regarding funding.
The company has secured up to $100 million from a
convertible bond from Singapore's sovereign wealth fund and is
in talks about funds owed to it by third parties among other
options.
"We note that CBM companies producing less gas and with
lesser audited reserves in China have reserve-based loans in
place, which could also be a viable option for us," Green
Dragon's founder and chief executive Randeep Grewal, who owns 65
percent of the company, said in a statement.
Third parties owe funds to Green Dragon after companies
including state-owned Chinese oil and gas companies PetroChina
and CNOOC drilled on its licences during a
period of confusion over the ownership of those licences.
The Chinese government confirmed last July that the licences
should be in Green Dragon's hands. Since then, the company was
surprised to find that several Chinese gas companies had drilled
around 1,500 wells.
Green Dragon is now set to benefit from what could have been
an unwelcome invasion of its 6,620 square kilometre (2,556
square mile) licence areas. It is now in talks with the Chinese
companies regarding the monies it is owed from past sales of gas
from those licences.
Shares in Green Dragon, which have risen 46 percent over the
last six months, had not yet traded at 0921 GMT. The company has
a market capitalisation of around 360 million sterling.