Nov 4 Green Dragon Gas Ltd

* Unit Zhengzhou Greka Gas signed a 10-year offtake deal with Shanxi Guohua Energy Co Ltd, a joint venture between Shanxi International Energy Group and Sinopec

* Commencement of CBM gas supply is expected to occur between 31 December 2014 and 30 May 2015

* Agreement will be valid until 31 December 2025.

* Sale of cbm gas from company's Shizhuang South and north blocks, in Shanxi province, deal is separate and in addition to existing 20-year offtake deal