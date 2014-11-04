PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 20
Nov 4 Green Dragon Gas Ltd
* Unit Zhengzhou Greka Gas signed a 10-year offtake deal with Shanxi Guohua Energy Co Ltd, a joint venture between Shanxi International Energy Group and Sinopec
* Commencement of CBM gas supply is expected to occur between 31 December 2014 and 30 May 2015
* Agreement will be valid until 31 December 2025.
* Sale of cbm gas from company's Shizhuang South and north blocks, in Shanxi province, deal is separate and in addition to existing 20-year offtake deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 19 Credit bureau Experian Plc has teamed up with technology firm Finicity to launch a new product aimed at speeding up the consumer lending process in the United States making it more digital.