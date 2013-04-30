UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, April 30 Green Dragon Gas Ltd : * Proposed demerger of greka engineering & technology ltd. * Intending to demerge engineering unit by means of dividend in specie of
shares to Green Dragon shareholders * Intended that application will be made for shares in greka engineering to be
admitted to trading on aim
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).