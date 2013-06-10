UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK says earnings rise as steel prices recover
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
LONDON, June 10 Green Dragon Gas Ltd : * Revenue of US$74.1 million compared with US$75.2 million in 2011 * Entered 2013 with cash of US$40 million * Annualized production exit rate for 2012 of 2.6 bcf, an increase of 55%
year-on-year (1.7 bcf in 2011) * Target to deliver the results of 18 bcf annualized exit rate in 2014
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
LONDON, March 6 The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday.
DUBLIN, March 3 Ireland's government will select bookrunners and co-lead managers to assist a potential share sale of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB), it said on Friday, in a further signal that it could launch an IPO by May.