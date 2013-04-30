* Green Dragon plans to turn engineering unit into new AIM firm

* Greka Engineering to be worth not less than $43 mln

By Sarah Young

LONDON, April 30 Green Dragon Gas, a China-based gas firm, is spinning off its engineering business into a new company that it believes is well-placed to benefit from Beijing's push to exploit its shale gas reserves.

Green Dragon produces and sells gas which it extracts from coal seams - a resource called coal-bed methane. Like shale gas, it comes under the unconventional gas umbrella and similar techniques are used in its extraction.

China, the world's biggest energy consumer, is pressing to unlock what could be the world's biggest shale gas reserves as it attempts to replicate the U.S. shale boom which has transformed that country's energy market.

Green Dragon said it believes the spin-off will create shareholder value by providing investors with exposure to Chinese shale, as well as simplifying the activities of the parent company.

It plans to list the new company, Greka Engineering & Technology, on London's junior market AIM, also home of the parent company, and reward shareholders with shares in the new firm. Green Dragon's founder and chief executive Randeep Grewal said the new company would have a value of at least as much as its $43 million asset base.

The divestment, which is subject to shareholder approval at a meeting scheduled for June, is Green Dragon's second spin-off in as many years. It listed its drilling arm, Greka Drilling on AIM in 2011.

Greka Drilling's exposure to Chinese unconventional gas is already starting to reap rewards.

Shares in the company have almost tripled in value since late December when it announced a drilling contract with a unit of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China's largest oil and gas company by production.

Shares in its former parent company, however, have slumped, down 63 percent versus a year ago, as investors fret about its ability to meet its production targets.

Grewal said Green Dragon is on track to be producing at a rate of 18 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas per year by the end of 2014, a jump from the 2.6 bcf it produced last year.

"They've got to motor to get to 18 bcf by the end of 2014. It's a fairly challenging target," Edison analyst Peter Dupont said.

At that rate of production, Green Dragon which currently has a market value of 267 million pounds ($413.68 million), would be posting annual core earnings of $160 million, said Grewal. The company trades at a discount to its net asset value, he added.

Should Green Dragon's share price be unresponsive to any rises in output over the next 18 months, Grewal, who owns a 64.7 percent stake in the firm, said he wouldn't rule out a takeover.

"Depending on how the market responds, we will execute some game plan. We are actively looking at all options, going private happens to be one of many options," he said in an interview on Tuesday.