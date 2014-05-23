LONDON May 23 British brewer Greene King said on Friday that it had pulled out of takeover talks with pub operator Orchid Group.

"We have decided to withdraw from the Orchid sale process as the transaction does not meet our strict acquisition criteria," Greene King Chief Executive Rooney Anand said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Orchid Group was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by David Evans)