Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.

The company, which brews ales such as Old Speckled Hen, said like-for-like sales for the 40 weeks to Feb. 5 rose 1.1 percent. Its pub group notched up a record Christmas Day sales of 7.4 million pounds ($9.25 million), up 6 percent from a year earlier.

The Suffolk-based brewer, which operates around 3,029 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland, said it planned to dispose 50-60 pubs this year, raising proceeds of about 30-40 million pounds ($37-$50 million). ($1 = 0.8000 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)