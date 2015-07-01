July 1 British pubs operator Greene King Plc
reported a better-than-expected full-year profit and
said its retail business generated revenue of more than 1
billion pounds for the first time.
The group, which operates almost 1909 pubs, including Hungry
Horse, as well as breweries, reported a pretax profit of 168.5
million pounds ($264.51 million) for the 52 weeks ended May 3.
That compared to analysts' estimate of 166.76 million
pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 3 percent to 1.31 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6370 pounds)
