LONDON Jan 13 British pub and breweries group
Greene King posted a 5 percent rise in underlying sales
at its core managed pubs business, helped by record food sales
on Christmas day.
Greene King, which operates the Hungry Horse, Old English
Inns, Eating Inn and Loch Fyne restaurants, on Monday said
like-for-like retail sales were up 5 percent in the last six
weeks, driven by a 5.8 percent rise in food sales.
Underlying sales for the first 36 weeks of the year were up
3.8 percent, the firm said, ahead of 3.5 percent growth at the
half year.
The company, which has around 2,200 pubs, restaurants and
hotels across Britain, said it had sold a record 62,000 meals on
Christmas day, while sales on New Year's Eve had also surged.
Greene King said its leased and tenanted pubs had continued
to trade well with average core earnings per pub up 5.6 percent
after 36 weeks, while core own-brewed volume in its brewing
division was up 5.8 percent in the same period.