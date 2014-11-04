INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
Nov 4 Greene King Plc
* Recommended offer for Spirit Pub Company Plc
* Pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended offer pursuant to which Greene King, or a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greene King, will acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of spirit
* Board of Greene King believes that combined group can be expected to achieve cost synergies of at least £30 million per annum
* It is proposed that offer will be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under part 26 of companies act
* Spirit shareholders will receive: for each Spirit share 0.1322 new Greene King shares and 8 pence in cash (payable by Spirit as dividends) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.