Sept 23 Greene King Plc

* re: press speculation

* Greene king plc ("greene king") discussions with spirit pub company plc ("spirit")

* In light of recent speculation, board of greene king confirms that it has approached board of spirit in relation to a potential combination of two companies.

* A further announcement will be made in due course.

* Spirit pub shares rise 15 percent after greene king says in deal talks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: