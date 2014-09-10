Sept 10 Greene King Plc

* Like-For-Like (lfl) sales in retail were up 0.4 percent in first 18 weeks of year

* Pub partners total lfl net income was up 3.7 percent after 16 weeks

* Brewing & brands, own-brewed volume was up 6.2 percent after 18 weeks

* Anticipate that retail lfl sales will improve as year progresses

* Look forward to another year of continued progress across business