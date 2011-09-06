(Adds details)

* 18 weeks like-fore-like sales up 4.2 pct

* Says trading outlook remains uncertain

Sept 6 British pubs and brewery group Greene King said higher demand for pub food helped it partly offset the impact of cost inflation and lower consumer morale in the 18 weeks to Sept. 4, and reported a rise in like-for-like sales.

"The trading outlook remains uncertain as UK consumers are having to cope with rising costs, falling disposable income and the prospect of increased unemployment," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 212-year-old Suffolk-based firm, which runs pubs such as Hungry Horse, Old English Inns and Bellhaven, posted a 4.2 percent rise in like-for-like sales, while sales at the retail division -- its largest and fastest growing division -- grew 2.6 percent.

Greene King said margins and profit remained in line with its expectations and both its acquisitions this year, Cloverleaf and Realpubs, were trading strongly.

The company also recently bought smaller rival Capital Pub Company for 70 million pounds ($112 million), trumping a 54 million offer from rival Fuller, Smith & Turner .

Greene King shares, which have fallen 10 percent over the past three months, closed at 431.5 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at nearly 1 billion pounds. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)