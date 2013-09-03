LONDON, Sept 3 British pub and breweries group
Greene King reported a rise in sales over the last four
months, helped by the hot summer weather, and said consumer
confidence was growing.
Greene King, which operates the Hungry Horse, Old English
Inns, Eating Inn and Loch Fyne Restaurants, on Tuesday said
like-for-like retail sales rose 4.6 percent in the 18 weeks to
Sept. 1.
"This performance has been helped by some one-off factors
including the feel-good factor from continued British sporting
success and the arrival of the Royal Baby, combined with much
improved weather over the summer months," said Chief Executive
Rooney Anand.
While Britain's pubs closed at an alarming rate during the
economic downturn, some such as Greene King with a value-led
food offering are benefiting from rising demand from
cost-conscious customers for casual dining over pricier
eateries.
Greene King, which also benefits from a greater exposure to
the more affluent south east of England, said underlying food
sales rose 5.7 percent during the period. The company has around
2,300 pubs, restaurants and hotels across Britain.
Anand said the group was seeing "cautious signs of optimism"
in terms of recent UK macro-economic improvements and growing
consumer confidence, which was reflected in its positive trading
performance.
Also on Tuesday rival Punch Taverns reported an
improving sales trend and said year profit would meet
expectations.
It said core estate net income increased 0.4 percent in the
fourth quarter to August 17, a third straight quarter of
improvement, taking the year outcome to down 2.4 percent.
Punch said it would report full year underlying earnings
before interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of
between 210-220 million pounds, adding that expectations for
future net income growth from the core estate were unchanged.