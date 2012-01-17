* LfL retail sales up 8.2 pct, food up 11.1 pct
* Sales boosted by better weather
* Predicts tough consumer environment in 2012
LONDON, Jan 17 British pubs and brewery
group Greene King enjoyed record Christmas, helped by
better weather than last year, and predicted further growth in
the coming year despite a tough consumer environment.
The 213-year-old Suffolk-based firm, which operates 2,410
pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland,
said like-for-like retail sales rose 8.2 percent in the seven
weeks to 15 January, boosted by an 11.1 percent rise in food
sales and a record Christmas week when sales jumped 17 percent.
"It is clear that even in these difficult times, customers
still look for enjoyment and some respite from the financial
pressures they are facing," said Greene King Chief Executive
Rooney Anand.
Britain's pubs are benefiting from increasing demand for
casual dining as cash-strapped customers trade down from eating
out at restaurants.
Greene King, whose brand include Hungry Horse, Old English
Inns, Eating Inn and Loch Fyne Restaurants, said its overall
profit, cashflow and balance sheet remained in line with
expectations, but warned of tough trading conditions in 2012.
"Although we expect another difficult environment for the UK
consumer in 2012, we remain confident that we will continue to
deliver growth and value to our shareholders," Anand said.
In December the group said it expected to create 3,000 jobs
in Britain over the next three years, including 2,000
apprenticeships for young people aged between 18 and 24.
(Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Paul Hoskins)