LONDON, June 27 Greene King PLC :
* Profit before tax and exceptional items was £162.0M, up 6.6%
* Auto alert - Greene King Plc FY Statutory pretax
profit fell 8.2 percent to 114.8 million STG
* Auto alert - Greene King Plc FY revenue rose 4.8
percent to 1.19
billion STG
* Auto alert - Greene King Plc final dividend up 7.5
percent to 19.45
pence per share
* Auto alert - Greene King Plc total dividend up 7.3
percent to 26.6
pence per share
* Strong start to the year, but the overall outlook remains
subdued
* Retail like-for-like sales up 2.3%
* Current trading strong; retail like-for-like sales up 3.3%