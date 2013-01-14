Jan 14 British pub and breweries group Greene
King Plc reported a rise in sales for the 36 weeks to
Jan. 6, buoyed by strong trading during the Christmas period.
Greene King, which operates the Hungry Horse, Old English
Inns, Eating Inn and Loch Fyne Restaurants, said like-for-like
retail sales increased 3.7 percent for the 36 weeks, boosted by
a 4.1 percent rise in food sales.
The sales climbed 2.8 percent in the last six weeks, said
the Suffolk-based company, which operates about 2,300 pubs,
restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland.
It reported sales of 2.7 million pounds ($4.4 million) on
Christmas day, up 6.8 percent from last year.
Pubs in the UK are benefiting from a rising demand for
casual dining as price-conscious customers prefer to eat out at
pubs rather than highly priced restaurants. Greene King said it
does not expect conditions for the UK consumer to improve in
2013.
Smaller rival Restaurant Group Plc said last week
that full-year turnover rose 9 percent and it expected profit to
be slightly ahead of market forecasts.
Greene King's shares, which have risen about 33 percent in
the past year, closed at 648.5 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Friday.