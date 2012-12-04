* H1 pretax profit up 7 pct to 82.7 mln stg

* H1 revenue up 7 pct to 566.2 mln stg

* Interim div up 6.7 pct to 7.15p per share

* Retail LfL sales up 2.2 pct in last six weeks

LONDON, Dec 4 British pub and breweries group Greene King posted a 7 percent rise in first-half profit, driven by strong growth at its own pubs, and said sales were up in the last six weeks.

The Suffolk-based firm, whose chains include Hungry Horse and Loch Fyne, on Tuesday said underlying pretax profit for the 24 weeks to Oct. 14 was 82.7 million pounds ($133 million), in line with analyst forecasts and ahead of the 77 million posted a year ago.

Profits were boosted by strong trading at its core retail, or managed pubs, division with underlying sales up 4.3 percent in the period as recession-hit customers increasingly choose casual dining over higher end restaurants.

Total group revenue grew 7.3 percent to 566.2 million pounds.

Greene King, which operates 2,298 pubs, restaurants and hotels across Britain, said retail like-for-like sales had risen 2.2 percent in the last six weeks, with trading "resilient".

Last week rival pub firm Marston's reported a loss for the year but said sales in the first eight weeks of its new year had risen 2 percent, while Mitchells and Butlers posted a 4 percent rise in annual profit, led by food sales.

Shares in Greene King closed at 610 pence on Monday, up 30 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at just over 1.3 billion pounds. The group raised its interim dividend by 6.7 percent to 7.15 pence per share.